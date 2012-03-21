(Adds police releasing video of demonstrators dumping feces)
By Barbara Goldberg
NEW YORK, March 21 More than 100 protesters from
the reawakened Occupy Wall Street movement were ejected from
Union Square Park early Wednesday after a standoff with police
resulted in six arrests.
Police took the unusual step of closing the park just north
of Greenwich Village a short time after midnight, ordering the
crowd out, said a spokesman for the New York City Police
Department.
"They were warned to leave the park due to it being closed,"
said a police spokesman. He added that no police or protesters
were injured in Wednesday's action.
Witnesses said there were more than 100 protesters, but
police declined to give a crowd estimate.
One person, Paul Schoechert, who refused to leave the park
was arrested at 12:20 a.m. for disorderly conduct and violating
a local law on park closure.
The crowd continued to mill around the area and before dawn
five other men were arrested for blocking pedestrian traffic,
police said. Charges against them range from obstruction of
justice to resisting arrest.
They were identified as Yonatan Miller of Brooklyn, Dylan
Novak of New Jersey, Devin Balkind of New York, Edward Hall of
New York and Edward Mortimer of Maine, police said.
After months of dormancy, the Occupy movement gathered last
weekend to mark the six months since its founding in lower
Manhattan's Zuccotti Park to decry economic inequality, and the
celebration resulted in 76 arrests, police said.
Separately on Wednesday, police released a surveillance
video showing Occupy Wall Street demonstrators on March 14
dragging large containers of human urine and feces to an
open-air plaza in downtown Manhattan and pouring it down the
stairs.
A few minutes later on the same evening, one of the
demonstrators poured human waste inside a vestibule of a Chase
bank cash machine, also in the city's financial district, police
said.
Using information from a witness and a license plate number,
police said they have charged Jordan Amos, 25, of Philadelphia,
with unlawful possession of noxious matter.
(Editing by Paul Thomasch and Greg McCune)