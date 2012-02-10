MANILA Feb 10 Australian miner OceanaGold
expects to sign an off-take agreement in six months
with a trading firm for gold and copper from its flagship
$350-million Didipio mine in northern Philippines, set to begin
production at the end of 2012, a top company official said on
Friday.
Chief Executive Mick Wilkes said the firm would spend up to
$10 million for exploration projects this year around Didipio,
in Nueva Vizcaya province, to boost the mine's output and extend
its life beyond 16 years.
The mine has 1.68 million ounces of gold deposits and
229,000 tonnes of copper.
"We're in negotiations with a number of companies for an
off-take agreement at present," Wilkes told reporters after
speaking at industry forum in Manila.
"We will bring Didipio into production at the end of this
year."
Mine construction is now underway and gold production will
ramp up to 100,000 ounces a year by the end of 2014 from an
initial annual rate of 18,000 ounces next year.
Wilkes declined to name the trading firms OceanaGold was
talking to. It was previously in talks with commodities giant
Glencore, which owns the Philippines' sole copper
smelter and refiner PASAR, about supplying gold and copper from
Didipio.
PASAR, or the Philippine Associated Smelting and Refining
Corp, has shut its smelting and refining facilities after a fire
in early January.
Wilkes said OceanaGold, which now produces gold from two
mines in New Zealand, will use funds raised from shareholders to
fund the Didipio project.
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)