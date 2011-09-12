PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Feb 10
* Q3 earnings to include $17-$19 mln gain from sale
* Sale to an undisclosed buyer (Follows alerts)
Sept 12 Oilfield services provider Oceaneering International Inc said it sold its mobile offshore production system, Ocean Legend, to an undisclosed buyer.
Houston-based Oceaneering said its third-quarter earnings will include a pretax gain in the range of $17-$19 million on the sale of this asset.
Oceaneering's previous forecast did not include this gain, the company said in a statement.
The company expects to earn $1.90-$1.98 a share in 2011.
The Ocean Legend, which was first installed in 2001, can process up to 55,000 barrels of oil per day.
A mobile offshore production system is equipped with processing facilities and can easily be redeployed. These platforms are moored to a location for extended periods and help produce oil or gas.
Oceaneering also owns the Ocean Producer and the San Jacinto mobile offshore production systems.
Oceaneering shares closed at $40.04 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
