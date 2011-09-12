* Q3 earnings to include $17-$19 mln gain from sale

Sept 12 Oilfield services provider Oceaneering International Inc said it sold its mobile offshore production system, Ocean Legend, to an undisclosed buyer.

Houston-based Oceaneering said its third-quarter earnings will include a pretax gain in the range of $17-$19 million on the sale of this asset.

Oceaneering's previous forecast did not include this gain, the company said in a statement.

The company expects to earn $1.90-$1.98 a share in 2011.

The Ocean Legend, which was first installed in 2001, can process up to 55,000 barrels of oil per day.

A mobile offshore production system is equipped with processing facilities and can easily be redeployed. These platforms are moored to a location for extended periods and help produce oil or gas.

Oceaneering also owns the Ocean Producer and the San Jacinto mobile offshore production systems.

Oceaneering shares closed at $40.04 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)