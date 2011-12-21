(Follows alerts)

Dec 21 Oilfield services provider Oceaneering International said it contracted two of its remotely operating vehicles to BP Plc to be deployed off Angola.

Oceaneering will provide project management, engineering, and vessel services for the vehicles, from Feb. 1, 2012.

The three-year contract also has a provision for a third vessel after the commencement date.

Oceaneering said the impact from the contract was factored into its previously issued 2012 earnings outlook of $2.45-$2.65 per share.

Shares of Oceaneering closed at $46.60 while BP shares closed at $41.74 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.