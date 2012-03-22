March 22 Ocean Rig UDW Inc, the
drilling unit of DryShips Inc, said it signed a new
contract for a rig to drill in offshore West Africa.
Ocean Rig UDW, in which DryShips owns a 73.9
percent stake, said the contract is for 84 days and has an
estimated backlog of $67.5 million.
The customer has the option to extend the contract for one
additional well for an estimated duration of about 40 days,
Nicosia, Cyprus-based Ocean Rig said in a statement.
U.S.-listed shares of Ocean Rig, which went public in
October last year, closed at $17.24 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)