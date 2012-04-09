April 9 Ocean Rig UDW Inc ,
the drilling unit of DryShips Inc, said a major oil
company had awarded a contract for one of its rigs to drill in
offshore West Africa.
Ocean Rig, in which DryShips owns a 73.9 percent stake, said
the three-year contract has an estimated backlog of $652
million.
Nicosia, Cyprus-based Ocean Rig said it no longer has any
rigs available in 2012, with this latest contract for its ultra
deepwater drillship "Ocean Rig Olympia.
U.S.-listed shares of Ocean Rig, which went public in
October last year, were slightly down at $16.94 in early trading
on Monday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore)