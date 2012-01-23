(Follows alerts)

Jan 23 Ocean Rig UDW , the drilling unit of DryShips Inc, said it has signed a $52 million contract for drilling three wells offshore West Africa.

Ocean Rig, which owns and operates nine ultra-deepwater drilling units, signed the contract for its semi-submersible drilling rig "Eirik Raude" for 60 days.

The operator has an option to drill one additional well for an estimated duration of 20 days, Ocean Rig said in a statement.

Shares of Ocean Rig were trading at $15 on Friday on the Nasdaq and DryShips shares were at $2.36.