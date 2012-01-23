BRIEF-Soros Fund Management takes share stake in Tata Motors, dissolves share stake in Coca Cola, Dunkin' Brands
* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Coca Cola Co - SEC filing
Jan 23 Ocean Rig UDW , the drilling unit of DryShips Inc, said it has signed a $52 million contract for drilling three wells offshore West Africa.
Ocean Rig, which owns and operates nine ultra-deepwater drilling units, signed the contract for its semi-submersible drilling rig "Eirik Raude" for 60 days.
The operator has an option to drill one additional well for an estimated duration of 20 days, Ocean Rig said in a statement.
Shares of Ocean Rig were trading at $15 on Friday on the Nasdaq and DryShips shares were at $2.36. (Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
* Appaloosa lp cuts share stake in apple inc by 43.8 percent to 450,000 shares
Feb 14 Health insurers Aetna Inc and Humana Inc walked away from their $34 billion merger on Tuesday and Cigna Corp sought to end its deal with Anthem , shelving the industry consolidation they charted to address former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act.