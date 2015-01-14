BRIEF-Jordan International Insurance appoints Majed Tawfiq Omari as CFO
* Appoints Majed Tawfiq Omari as CFO Source: (http://bit.ly/2nBQfeP) Further company coverage:
Jan 14 Oceanwide Holdings Co Ltd
* Says expects 2014 net profit to rise 4-19 percent y/y at about 1.3-1.5 billion yuan ($209.85-242.13 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1DFaB8T
CAIRO, March 26 The Egyptian government is targeting a budget deficit of around 9.5 percent in its budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year which starts on July 1, Prime Minister Sherif Ismail said in a news conference on Sunday.