BRIEF-Cadence Bancorporation files for IPO of up to $100 mln - SEC filing
Nov 6 Oceanwide Holdings Co Ltd
* Says board agrees unit to acquire stakes in Hutchison Harbour Ring from Promising Land International and Uptalent Investments for HK$3.8 billion (490.15 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1siYZ1y
March 17 Italy's Veneto Banca says: * has informed Italy's Economy Ministry, Bank of Italy and European Central Bank that it intends to request precautionary recapitalisation from the state * says take-up for settlement offer to shareholders aimed at avoiding lawsuits stands at 54 percent
* Citizens Community Bancorp Inc and Wells Financial Corp to merge