BRIEF-First Potomac Realty Trust says Richard Chess and Alan Merten inform board their intention to retire from board
* On March 21, Richard B. Chess and Alan G. Merten informed board of trustees of co that they intend to retire from board
Jan 28 Oceanwide Real Estate Group Co Ltd
* Says expects 2013 net profit up 35-55 percent y/y at 1.06-1.21 billion yuan ($175.2-$200 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/qek46v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* On March 21, Richard B. Chess and Alan G. Merten informed board of trustees of co that they intend to retire from board
VIENNA, March 22 The head of property firm CA Immo said Immofinanz must shed its Russian assets by the end of the fourth quarter for merger talks, which are currently stopped, to be completed in time for shareholder meetings in May 2018.
* Gemalto plummets after results (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)