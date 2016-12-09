Dec 9 A Gabonese man who prosecutors say acted as a "fixer" for a joint-venture involving the hedge fund Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC pleaded guilty on Friday to U.S. charges that he engaged in a foreign bribery scheme.

Samuel Mebiame, the 43-year-old son of the late former Gabon Prime Minister Leon Mebiame, entered his plea in federal court in Brooklyn to conspiracy to violate the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. (Reporting by Nate Raymond; Editing by David Gregorio)