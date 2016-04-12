(Adds details on investor sentiment)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON, April 12 Och-Ziff Capital Management
shares dropped 24 percent to a record low on Tuesday on
the possibility that the U.S. hedge fund would have to plead
guilty to bribing government officials in Africa.
The U.S. Justice Department is pushing for the largest
publicly traded U.S hedge fund to plead guilty, a rare admission
for a major financial institution, after a multiyear
investigation into international bribery, a person familiar with
the matter said.
The Wall Street Journal first reported the settlement talks
and said U.S. regulators were seeking a fine of as much as $400
million from Och-Ziff, based on what they believe are profits
from the alleged bribery.
The source said a fine of $100 million to $400 million was
under discussion.
Och-Ziff declined to comment, as did the Justice Department
and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which is
pursuing a civil case against the firm.
The allegations revolve around whether Och-Ziff bribed
Libyan government officials to win an investment mandate from
the country's sovereign wealth fund and whether loans it made
funded illegal payments to the government in the Democratic
Republic of Congo, where the firm invested in natural resources.
PLUNGING STOCK PRICE
Och-Ziff shares were down 13 percent on Tuesday at $3.30
after hitting an all-time low of $2.90 earlier in the session.
They had fallen about 70 percent in the 12 months ended on
Monday as uncertainty over the probe, a decline in assets and a
weak performance had damaged sentiment.
The stock is the year's worst performer in the Thomson
Reuters United States Investment Management and Fund Operator
Index.
The potential fine and the specter of a guilty plea have
further unnerved Och-Ziff's institutional investors, including
pension funds and endowment funds. They had flocked to the firm,
attracted by its steady investment style, boosting its assets
under management to $42 billion. Assets have stayed largely
unchanged since the firm said it was being probed.
With the possibility of a criminal plea, some investors are
consulting lawyers to see how difficult it would be to withdraw
their money.
Others said they were monitoring developments.
"While there have been no inquiries by our participants
regarding this issue, we are keeping abreast of any
developments," said John Kuczwanski, a spokesman for Florida's
State Board of Administration.
Angeles Investment Advisors Chief Investment Officer Michael
Rosen, who has recommended Och-Ziff to clients, said he would
stick with the firm unless there was evidence of a systemic
problem there.
"I have found their disclosures to be as forthcoming as
possible," he said.
The probe centers around Michael Cohen, Och-Ziff's former
London-based head of European investing, who was responsible for
investments in Libya and other African countries, a second
source said. Cohen resigned in March 2013 after 15 years at the
firm.
He and Vanja Baros, an analyst who worked for him, each has
received a "Wells notice" from the SEC, stating plans for civil
enforcement action, and prosecutors have investigated them
criminally, the Wall Street Journal reported.
A representative at the London law firm that represents both
Cohen and Baros said he could not comment on the matter.
The Journal said Och-Ziff's lawyers had argued that the
potentially illegal behavior was not widely known within the
firm and that it should not be held criminally liable.
The lawyers have also asked for a deferred prosecution
agreement, in which any charges would be dismissed after a
period if the company stays out of trouble, the newspaper
reported.
A spike in legal costs from the probe helped drive Och-Ziff
to its first ever quarterly loss in February.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss in Boston, Bhanu Pratap and
Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Maiya
Keidan in London; Editing by Carmel Crimmins and Lisa Von Ahn)