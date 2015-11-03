(Adds details on earnings)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON Nov 3 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group
on Tuesday reported a lower quarterly profit but met
Wall Street's estimates, as the hedge fund company earned less
in management fees.
New York-based Och-Ziff said third-quarter distributable
earnings dropped 43 percent to $66.1 million, or 13 cents per
adjusted Class A share, compared with $116.7 million, or 23
cents a share a year ago.
Total revenue climbed to $325.9 million from $306.7 million,
but management fees stood at $162.8 million, down from $171.9
million a year earlier.
Distributable earnings, which the company and analysts focus
on, exclude costs from Och-Ziff's November 2007 initial public
offering. Och-Ziff is one of only a handful of publicly traded
hedge funds and, like most hedge funds, it earns an incentive
fee on top of a management fee when its funds perform well.
Results matched the average analysts' estimate of 13 cents
per share, according to ThomsonReuters I/B/E/S.
Stockholders will receive a 4-cent-per-share dividend, less
than the 12 cents for the second quarter and 22 cents for the
first quarter.
Och-Ziff, which manages money for state pension funds,
foreign governments and individuals, reported assets of $44.4
billion on Nov. 1, down from $44.6 billion at the end of the
third quarter. That marked a 5 percent decline from a year
earlier when assets stood at $46.8 billion.
Most of the money Och-Ziff oversees is invested in its
multi-strategy funds, but assets there shrunk to $29.5 billion
from $33.8 billion a year earlier as investors pulled out $4.8
billion in cash. Yet demand for the firm's dedicated credit
funds rose, with investors adding $2.9 billion in new money to
boost overall assets of those portfolios to $11.9 billion.
The company also bought back 4.6 million shares from a
former executive. Och-Ziff's stock price closed at $7.35 on
Monday on the New York Stock Exchange, having fallen 37 percent
since January.
Och-Ziff, like other hedge fund managers, faced losses in
recent months as a growth slowdown in China and falling energy
prices unnerved markets. The OZ Master Fund, the firm's biggest
single portfolio with $24.3 billion in assets, lost 1.99 percent
in the first nine months of the year. The OZ Asia Master fund
was up 2.84 percent, while the OZ Europe Master Fund was up 3.83
percent over the same period.
"We are confident in our investment process and optimistic
about the prospects of our current portfolio," Och-Ziff Chairman
and Chief Executive Officer Daniel Och said, acknowledging the
recent tough market conditions.
