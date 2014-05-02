BRIEF-Taiwan's Pegatron says Q4 net profit at T$5.87 bln; market forecast net profit T$7.41 billion
* Says Q4 net profit at T$5.87 billion; market forecast net profit T$7.41 billion Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu)
BOSTON May 2 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group reported a lower quarterly profit after its funds earned less, but there hedge fund firm still beat analysts' expectations as billions of dollars in new money flowed into its portfolios.
First-quarter distributable earnings, excluding costs related to its November 2007 initial public offering, totaled $127.8 million, down from $136.9 million a year ago. The company earned 25 cents a share, less than last year's 29 cents a share, but far more than the 16 cents Wall Street analysts had expected, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Och-Ziff also reported net income of $23.9 million, or 14 cents per share, compared to $30.0 million, 20 cents a share a year ago.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, Editing by Franklin Paul)
TOKYO, March 14 Japanese stocks edged down on Tuesday ahead of an expected U.S. interest rate hike, while Toshiba shares were volatile, due to its delayed earnings filing and concerns about its restructuring plan.
FRANKFURT, March 14 Europe's top software maker SAP said on Tuesday it had patched vulnerabilities in its latest HANA software that had a potentially high risk of giving hackers control over databases and business applications used to run big multinational firms.