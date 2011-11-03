(Corrects paragraph 6 to clarify analysts had expected a loss
not a profit)
* Q3 loss/shr from cont ops $0.18
* Q3 revenue of $186.6 mln vs $188.6 mln
* Sees Q4 rev of $177-$182 mln vs est $185.1 mln
Nov 3 O'Charley's Inc posted a slightly
wider-than-expected quarterly loss and forecast weak
fourth-quarter revenue as guest counts decline at the casual
dining chain.
The company -- which runs a total of 342 restaurants under
the O'Charley's, Ninety Nine Restaurant, and Stoney River
Legendary Steaks brands -- expects a fourth-quarter loss from
operations of $3-$6 million on revenue of $177-$182 million.
Analysts on average had forecast fourth-quarter revenue of
$185.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the third quarter, the company reported a loss from
continuing operations $4.0 million, or 18 cents a share,
compared with a loss $7.0 million, or 33 cents a share, last
year.
Revenue fell slightly to $186.6 million.
Analysts on average were expecting a loss of 17 cents a
share on revenue of $187.4 million.
Nashville, Tennessee-based O'Charley's shares had closed at
$6.53 on Nasdaq on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by
Viraj Nair)