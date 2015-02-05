BOSTON Feb 5 Och-Ziff Capital Management
has long been mum about its $17 billion credit business
but on Thursday the publicly-traded hedge fund firm disclosed
data about returns and assets for the first-time ever in this
fast growing segment that analysts were eager to see.
The $47.5 billion hedge fund said it managed $10.3 billion
in its dedicated credit funds at the end of 2014. That marks a
49 percent increase in assets for the portfolios that are
stocked with distressed corporate, structured and private debt
from around the world. James Levin is the head of global credit.
Och-Ziff also has $7 billion of credit investments in its
multi-strategy funds.
As with most hedge funds, Och-Ziff has said little about
which portfolios make money and how they do it. Analysts, who
cover the company, said they welcome the extra information
because it helps them to better value the business.
Assets are split nearly evenly between the firm's
opportunistic credit funds and its Institutional Credit
Strategies which invest in leveraged loans, high-yield bonds,
and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). Akhil Mago runs U.S.
structured credit while Brett Klein oversees U.S. corporate
credit. Don Young oversees the performing credit business.
Big-name investors, including state pension funds and
foreign governments, have long flocked to Och-Ziff for steady
and safe investments with company chief executive Daniel Och
telling analysts every quarter that interest in the credit
offerings was strong. On Thursday, he said just how strong.
Assets in the Institutional Credit Strategies, for example,
nearly doubled last year, thanks to inflows of $2.6 billion
during the fourth quarter. These went mainly into four CLOs
that closed in 2014. In total the company managed nine CLOs.
Overall, the credit products pulled in the most new money
with just $800 million in new money going into Och-Ziff's
multi-strategy funds and $1.5 billion going into real estate
funds.
Och-Ziff managers turned more cautious last year and cut
exposures, avoiding losses in the energy and shipping sectors
plus financial service companies created by the U.S. government
including Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Collateralized debt
obligations and mortgage restructurings helped performance.
The OZ Credit Opportunities Master Fund, launched in 2011,
gained 8.9 percent last year while the company's flagship OZ
Master Fund gained only 5.5 percent. Over its lifetime, the OZ
Credit Opportunities Master Fund has returned an average 18
percent a year.
