By Nishant Kumar
HONG KONG, June 15 Two former managing directors
of Och-Ziff Capital Management, Manoj Jain and Sohit
Khurana, are starting their own hedge fund in Hong Kong by the
end of the year, sources said, boosting a strong pipeline of
start-ups in the region for 2012.
Jain, 33, and Khurana, 39, are setting up their Asia-focused
hedge fund firm Maso Capital, two sources with direct knowledge
of the matter told Reuters.
The two executives are aiming to raise about $250 million in
the medium term for the multi-asset class hedge fund which will
be a combination of event-driven equity and convertible bond
arbitrage strategies, one of the sources said.
The sources declined to be named as they were not authorised
to comment. Jain and Khurana could not be reached for comment.
Jain and Khurana join the likes of William Lee, the former
head of JPMorgan Chase & Co's equity derivatives group
for Asia-Pacific, and former Nomura Holdings Inc trader
Benjamin Fuchs, who plan to launch their hedge funds this year.
The start-up pipeline, which looks stronger than last year
as tried and tested proprietary desk traders and hedge fund
managers strike out on their own, comes as a sentiment booster
for the industry which, according to Eurekahedge, has seen about
40 Asia-focused hedge funds shut down so far in 2012.
TOUGH 2011
Investors have pulled out of hedge funds following a tough
2011. The industry's assets are now about $50 billion below
their peak level of $176 billion hit in December 2007.
Khurana was formerly co-manager of the Asian convertible
book for U.S. hedge fund Och-Ziff. Jain was responsible for Asia
merger arbitrage, event driven and capital markets.
Both left Och-Ziff earlier this year, according to filings
on the Hong Kong market regulator's website.
The two have hired a chief operating officer and are in the
process of setting up their firm and raising capital, one of the
sources said.
The pipeline of new hedge funds also includes Naga Capital,
scheduled for launch in the third quarter by former Citigroup
portfolio manager Yang Yeo, and Janice Dunnett, who
earlier ran Morgan Stanley's convertible bond franchise
in the Asia-Pacific region.
Former Highbridge Capital portfolio manager Toby Bartlett is
preparing to launch his hedge fund in July or August, while
Eashwar Krishnan, former Asia head of hedge fund firm Lone Pine
Capital, will launch his own firm Tybourne Capital on July 2.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Maso Capital earlier on
Friday.
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)