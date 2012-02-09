Feb 9 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group's quarterly profit fell as its performance income plunged last year when wild market swings left some of its portfolios in the red.

Calling 2011 "particularly volatile", chief executive Daniel Och said dramatic market movements made for the most difficult market conditions since the financial crisis in 2008. (Reporting By Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Derek Caney)