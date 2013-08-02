BOSTON Aug 2 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC posted higher-than-expected quarterly earnings on Friday, beating analysts' expectations,, as the hedge fund firm earned more in fees and paid less in taxes.

For the second quarter, the company reported distributable earnings, excluding costs related to its November 2007 initial public offering, of $77.5 million, or 16 cents a share, more than Wall Street analysts' 13 cent a share forecast, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. A year earlier the company earned $67.2 million, or 15 cents a share. It will also pay a 14 cent dividend for the quarter, the same as a year ago.

Profits were fueled by a 24 percent jump in incentive income to $22.9 million, more than Wall Street had expected, and by lower income taxes. Assets under management climbed to a record $36.6 billion at the end of the second quarter, growing 12 percent since the start of the year. On Aug. 1, assets stood at $36.7 billion, the company said.