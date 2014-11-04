BOSTON Nov 4 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group
reported lower quarterly profits on Tuesday but handily
beat Wall Street's estimates as fresh demand for the company's
hedge fund portfolios boosted yearly inflows to a new record.
The New York-based company said third-quarter distributable
earnings stood at $116.7 million or 23 cents as assets under
management grew by 24 percent to reach $46.8 billion, boosted in
part by capital net inflows of $5.4 billion since January.
Revenue rose to $306.7 million from $279.8 million.
Distributable earnings exclude costs from Och-Ziff's
November 2007 initial public offering.
Results beat the average analysts estimate of 19 cents,
according to ThomsonReuters I/B/E/S. A year ago the company, one
of only a handful of publicly traded hedge fund firms, earned
$130.3 million or 27 cents. In all of 2013, the company took in
net flows of $3 billion.
Last year's earnings were boosted when Och-Ziff recorded
$72.3 million in incentive income during the third quarter. For
the third quarter of 2014, incentive income totaled $60.5
million. Hedge funds usually collect incentive income during the
fourth quarter and the fact that Och-Ziff is now collecting more
of it during other quarters underscores how the company is
diversifying its business, analysts have said.
The company declared a quarterly dividend of 20 cents,
payable on Nov. 21 to holders of record Nov. 14. Wall Street
analysts had expected a 17 cent dividend.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)