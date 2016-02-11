BOSTON Feb 11 Hedge fund company Och-Ziff
Capital Management Group reported its first ever
quarterly loss on Thursday and fell short of Wall Street's
forecasts after earning much less in fees at the tail-end of
2015.
The company said it lost $36.1 million, or 7 cents a share,
in distributable earnings in the fourth quarter, compared with
a$255.4 million, or 50 cents a share, profit in the year-ago
quarter. It also said that it is not paying a dividend this
quarter.
The numbers fall far short of Wall Street analysts'
expectations which had called for a 0 cents per share in
distributable earnings and a 2 cent dividend, according to
ThomsonReuters I/B/E/S.
As one of only a handful of publicly traded hedge fund
firms, Och-Ziff and analysts focus mainly on distributable
earnings which exclude costs from the company's 2007 initial
public offering.
Assets under management stood at $45.5 billion at the end of
the fourth quarter, down 4 percent from the fourth quarter 2014
as investors pulled $1.2 billion out.
Tumbling markets in early 2016 have taken another bite out
of assets leaving them at $43.7 billion on Feb. 1 after
investors pulled out another $1.2 billion and declines in
performance cost $628 million.
Incentive income plunged 84 percent to $69.2 million during
the fourth quarter while management fees dropped 11 percent to
$148.6 million.
Och-Ziff's flagship OZ Master fund dipped 0.4 percent in
2015 while its OZ Asia Master Fund climbed 9.6 percent and its
OZ Europe Master Fund rose 5.8 percent. The average hedge fund
lost about 1 percent last year.
