CAIRO Feb 13 Orascom Construction Industries said on Wednesday shareholders had approved resolutions pertaining to an offer by OCI NV, which has launched an exchange offer to buy all of OCI's outstanding global depositary receipts and ordinary shares.

In a statement, OCI said all resolutions pertaining to the offer had been approved at ordinary and extraordinary meetings of shareholders in Cairo. It said the majority shareholders had agreed to abstain from voting, as requested by the Egyptian Financial Supervisory Authority.

"Attending minority shareholders approved all resolutions for both the ordinary and extraordinary general meetings with 99.99 percent voting favourably and 100 shares voting against," the statement said. (Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Mark Potter)