CAIRO Feb 13 Orascom Construction Industries
said on Wednesday shareholders had approved
resolutions pertaining to an offer by OCI NV, which has launched
an exchange offer to buy all of OCI's outstanding global
depositary receipts and ordinary shares.
In a statement, OCI said all resolutions pertaining to the
offer had been approved at ordinary and extraordinary meetings
of shareholders in Cairo. It said the majority shareholders had
agreed to abstain from voting, as requested by the Egyptian
Financial Supervisory Authority.
"Attending minority shareholders approved all resolutions
for both the ordinary and extraordinary general meetings with
99.99 percent voting favourably and 100 shares voting against,"
the statement said.
(Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Mark Potter)