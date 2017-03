Nov 21 OCI NV : * Selects Beaumont, Texas for the construction of a new greenfield world scale

methanol plant in the United States * Says unit plans to build a new Greenfield world scale methanol plant in

Beaumont, Texas * Says plant is expected to have a capacity of up to 5,000 metric tons per day * Says plant is expected to start production in late 2016 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage