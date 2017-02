SEOUL, Sept 20 South Korea's polysilicon producer OCI said on Tuesday it was considering buying back shares to prop up its faltering stock price.

It said in a filing with the stock exchange that the firm has yet to make a final decision on the buyback.

Shares of OCI tumbled 39 percent over the past three months, partly hit by concerns that fiscal problems in Europe and slowing global economy may hit demand for polysilicon, a key raw material for photovoltaic products that turn sunlight into electricity. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Ken Wills)