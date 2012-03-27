CAIRO, March 27 Egypt's Orascom Construction (OCI) reported a 34 percent drop in fourth-quarter net income on Tuesday, missing a consensus analyst forecast, pulled lower by debt restructuring charges and accounting changes.

Net profit fell to $122.6 million from $186 million in the same period a year earlier. OCI had been expected to report net income of $175.7 million, according to the consensus estimate from a company poll of 16 analysts.

OCI, the biggest company in Egypt by market value, has managed to keep operating profit growing despite economic turmoil at home as it boosts exports of fertilisers and benefits from infrastructure growth across the Middle East. (Reporting by Tom Pfeiffer)