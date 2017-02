CAIRO Nov 21 Egypt's Orascom Construction (OCI) said on Monday its net profit for the third quarter of 2011 rose 24 percent to $182.9 million, in line with the consensus forecast of analysts.

Consolidated revenue grew 8.9 percent to $1.36 billion, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped 40 percent to $371.3 million.

A Reuters poll of 15 analysts on average had forecast net income of $183.3 million, revenue of $1.34 billion and EBITDA of $357.8 million. (Reporting by Patrick Werr)