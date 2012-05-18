UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
SEOUL May 18 South Korea's top polysilicon maker OCI said on Friday it would delay investing 1.8 trillion won ($1.6 billion)to build a new polysilicon production plant due to the worsening European economic crisis and weak global solar market.
The firm originally planned to complete the investment by the end of 2013.
($1 = 1162.8750 Korean won) (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders