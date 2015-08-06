MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 27
DUBAI, March 27 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 6 U.S. fertilizer maker CF Industries Holdings Inc and Netherlands-based rival OCI NV are nearing an agreement to merge, Bloomberg reported.
An announcement could be made as soon as this week, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter. The negotiations could still fall apart or be delayed. (bloom.bg/1eUxsmL)
The merger could exclude OCI's operations in Egypt and Algeria, Bloomberg cited a person familiar with the matter as saying earlier.
The terms of the deal were not immediately clear.
CF Industries and OCI could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
