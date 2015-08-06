MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 27
DUBAI, March 27 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 6 U.S. fertilizer producer CF Industries Holdings Inc said it will buy Netherlands-based rival OCI NV's North American and global distribution businesses in a deal valued at about $8 billion, including debt.
The deal is for OCI's nitrogen plants in Geleen in the Netherlands and Wever, Iowa besides the company's interest in an ammonia and methanol complex in Beaumont, Texas.
CF Industries is also buying OCI's global distribution business based in Dubai. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
DUBAI, March 27 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HONG KONG, March 24 The messy battle to control China's largest producer of industrial gases has turned into a serendipitous victory for minority investors that could encourage more shareholder activism in Asia.