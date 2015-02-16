DUBAI Feb 16 Orascom Construction has
started proceedings for the demerger of the company's units with
its engineering and construction business to be listed on
exchanges in Egypt and Dubai, the Amsterdam-listed firm said on
Monday.
The demerger of the engineering and construction business
from its fertilisers and chemicals' unit will take place on
March 7, the company forecast in a statement.
Orascom Construction will re-list on Egypt's bourse, having
been a blue-chip stock on the exchange but forced to delist due
to taxes and new regulations introduced by the administration of
former president Mohamed Morsi.
The move could rejuvenate Egypt's listings market since the
popular uprising in 2011, which has hampered the economy and
left it to manage a hard currency crisis that prevented foreign
investors from repatriating profits.
The demerger will take place through a $1.4 billion
reduction in OCI N.V's share capital whereby OCI N.V.
shareholders will receive one Orascom Construction share for
every two shares they own in the fertiliser's unit as of March
6. The record date is subject to regulatory approval.
Following the demerger, OCI N.V will remain listed on
Euronext Amsterdam, while Orascom Construction will be dually
listed on the thinly traded Nasdaq Dubai while returning to the
EGX, Cairo's main bourse.
Simultaneously, Orascom Construction will offer up to 15.8
million new ordinary shares representing up to 15 percent of the
new shares to be listed in Egypt. These will be offered to
retail investors and to institutional investors through a
private placement, conditional on necessary approvals from the
Egypt exchange and regulator.
Institutional investors' book building process will take
place between Feb. 19-26, while subscription for retail
investors will be between March 1-4.
(Reporting by Nadia Saleem; editing by Jason Neely)