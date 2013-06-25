(Adds background)
CAIRO, June 25 The Dutch-listed parent of
Egypt's Orascom Construction Industries said it has
received regulatory approvals to buy out other shareholders in
the Egyptian subsidiary in a tender offer that begins on
Thursday.
OCI NV said it will offer Dutch-listed shares or
255 Egyptian pounds ($36.38) in cash for each ordinary Egyptian
share in the construction and fertilisers company. The offer
ends on July 28.
In January OCI NV had offered a cash alternative of 280
pounds per share but in May reduced the offer without giving a
reason.
The Dutch parent already owns about 70 percent of the
Egyptian-listed shares. The offer is likely to lead to the
delisting of OCI, one of the country's biggest companies, from
the Egyptian exchange.
The original tender offer was held up by a tax dispute that
also led the government to place a travel ban on OCI's chief
executive Nassef Sawiris and his father Onsi. The Egyptian
regulator also sought clarifications that held up the deal.
The tax dispute was settled in April when OCI agreed to pay
7.1 billion Egyptian pounds ($1 billion) to the government. The
travel ban was then lifted.
OCI NV has said its Amsterdam base gives it greater access
to international capital markets.
($1=7.0091 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Patrick Werr and Greg
Mahlich)