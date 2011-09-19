CAIRO, Sept 19 A unit of Egypt's Orascom
Construction Industries (OCI) won a 2.07 billion Saudi
riyal ($552 million) contract to design and build a major sports
stadium in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah, a source close to the deal
said on Monday.
The contract for a 60,000-seat stadium at the King Abdullah
Sports City was awarded to Six Construct -- which is fully owned
by BESIX Group, itself a 50-50 joint venture between OCI and
Belgian construction group Besix -- in partnership with
Al-Muhaidib Contracting Company.
The source told Reuters Six Construct with local company
Al-Muhaidib had bid for the project against at least five other
groups, confirming a report carried by the London-based Middle
East Economic Digest(MEED).
The King Abdullah Sports City, to be named after King
Abdullah bin Abdulaziz al-Saud, is planned to cover an area of 9
sq km, north of Jeddah.
Oil firm Saudi Aramco was given the task of developing the
scheme on behalf of the government in 2009. It has since
tendered road building and enabling works for the project.
OCI OCICq.L, Egypt's biggest listed firm, posted a 15
percent rise in second-quarter net profit and has said it
expected construction orders to grow this year as governments in
the Middle East try to create jobs by boosting infrastructure
spending.
OCI shares closed 1.3 percent higher, while the benchmark
index gained 1.9 percent.
(Reporting by Dina Zayed; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)