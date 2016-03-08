March 8 Shares of telecom equipment maker Oclaro Inc fell 17.7 percent - their biggest percentage drop in almost two years - on Tuesday, after the company indicated that its current-quarter revenue could be hurt by the U.S. government's export restrictions on key customer ZTE Corp .

The U.S. Commerce Department on Monday imposed restrictions on the Chinese telecommunications equipment maker for alleged Iran sanction violations, a move that experts said is likely to disrupt the company's sprawling global supply chain.

Oclaro, which sells multiple products to ZTE, said it expects revenue for the three months ending March 26 to come in at the lower end of its $97 million-$103 million forecast.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $100 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Oclaro said it expected revenues to date from ZTE to exceed 10 percent in the third quarter.

Under the terms of the restrictions, U.S. manufacturers will be banned from selling components to ZTE, and foreign manufacturers will be prohibited from selling products containing a significant amount of U.S.-made parts to the Chinese company.

The Commerce Department investigated ZTE for alleged export-control violations following Reuters reports in 2012 that the company had signed contracts to ship millions of dollars worth of hardware and software to Iran's largest telecoms carrier, Telecommunication Co of Iran, as well as a unit of the consortium that controls it.

Oclaro's shares were down 14.7 percent at $4.03 in afternoon trading. More than 10 million shares traded, 3 times their 30-day moving average. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)