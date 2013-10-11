Rabat Oct 11 Morocco's state-run phosphate
monopoly OCP has obtained a $271 million loan from the German
state-owned development bank KfW to support the
company's water strategy, a statement from the company said on
Friday.
OCP's water program aims to build two water desalination
plants at Jorf Lasfar and Safi, recycling waste water stations
at Khouribga, and to develop water adduction and distribution
systems in Youssoufia and Benguerir, where the company has its
biggest mines.
"The maturity of the loan is fixed to 11 years with 3 years
delay and conveys international financial institutions' trust in
OCP's expansion and growth strategy," the statement said.
The loan is a part of the company's global financing as it
is involved in heavy investment plan, to improve its
infrastructure and boost its output.
OCP, which controls a third of the international market for
phosphate, is considering raising at least $600 million in a
foreign bond issue.
