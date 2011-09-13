by Smita Madhur

NEW YORK, Sept 13 (LPC) - Octagon Credit Investors has widened pricing on its collateralized loan obligation (CLO) from the levels it initially outlined in June, buyside sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.

The CLO, which is called Octagon XII CLO, consists of a $250 million AAA tranche now talked at par to yield 140 basis points over Libor, up from initial guidance of 125 basis points over Libor; a $48 million AA tranche talked at 97.4 cents on the dollar to yield 340 basis points over Libor, up from 98.6 cents on the dollar to yield 225 basis points over Libor; a $24 million A tranche talked at 94.9 cents on the dollar to yield 450 basis points over Libor, up from 97.4 cents on the dollar to yield 325 basis points over Libor; a $20 million BBB tranche talked at 90.2 cents on the dollar to yield 600 basis points over Libor, up from 96.7 cents on the dollar to yield 450 basis points over Libor; a $20 million BB tranche talked at 88.4 cents on the dollar to yield 800 basis points over Libor, up from 92.2 cents on the dollar to yield 700 basis points over Libor; and a $41.85 million equity tranche.

Deutsche Bank is marketing the $403.85 million CLO, which is expected to close in November. The CLO is expected to be 50 percent ramped up by the close date, which means 50 percent of the assets for the portfolio will have been purchased by then. The remainder of the portfolio is expected to be purchased within three months of the close date.

Octagon is said to be taking advantage of the recent selloff in the leveraged loan market to buy assets cheaply, according to sources familiar with the situation. It is targeting returns to equity in the mid- to high teens.

The portfolio will consist of a minimum of 90 percent of first-lien senior secured loans, a maximum of 10 percent of second-lien loans, and a maximum of 10 percent of fixed-rate assets. Roughly 90 percent of the assets will have Libor floors, or a minimum guaranteed floating rate benchmark.

The non-call period will be two years, while the reinvestment period- the length of time the CLO can actively trade in and out of credits- will be four years. The CLO has a legal final maturity of 11 years.

The senior management fee and subordinated management fee are 25 basis points each. The incentive management fee will be 20 percent of cash flows over a realized internal rate of return hurdle of 12 percent.

Octagon currently manages $4.2 billion across eight CLOs and six other funds.

The Octagon CLO, along with CLOs from CIFC and Invesco, has been in the pipeline for the summer. A $395 million CLO from Apidos in late August was the first CLO to enter the marketing stage after a market lull for nearly the past two months and a $306 million CLO from Golub Capital priced its AAA notes at 141 basis points in early September. The last CLOs to price before market volatility brought new CLO issuance to a standstill were a $361 million CLO from BlueMountain Capital and a $403.75 million CLO from PineBridge Investments in mid-July. The AAA tranche for those CLOs printed at 120 basis points and 129 basis points, respectively.

So far this year, $8.54 billion in CLOs have been printed in the U.S., according to Thomson Reuters LPC data. That figure brings issuance closer to the lower end of the $10-15 billion in 2011 volume that most market players had been predicting since the second quarter. But many market participants say that the difficulty of pricing risk and the lackluster demand from equity buyers makes it challenging for the CLO market to build on the momentum it showed in the first half of this year.

CLOs - which package leveraged loans into different slices of risk and sell them to investors as bonds with varying yields - are still a substantial buyer base for loans post the credit crisis. Sources contend, however, that CLOs now make up around 40 to 50 percent of the demand for loans, down from 70 to 75 percent at the height of the market.

CLOs make money based on the difference between the liabilities spreads that they pay to their investors and the spreads they earn on the underlying loan assets. Since 2010, liabilities spreads on all parts of CLOs' capital stacks have been trending lower, although they are still wide compared to liabilities spreads on the vintage CLOs from the bull market of 2006 and have been increasing in recent weeks amid market turmoil.

Spreads on AAA notes in the secondary CLO market gapped out from 180 basis points to 220 basis points between Aug. 1 and Aug. 17, according to data from Citi.

Meanwhile, loan asset spreads are wide on a historical basis and have been especially widening out in recent weeks given that the average bid on loans has dropped from 96.05 cents on the dollar to 91.90 cents on the dollar between Aug. 1 and Sept. 12. Widening loan spreads boost the spread arbitrage for CLOs and enhance returns to equity holders.

Around $4 billion in CLOs were issued in 2010, according to data from Citi.

