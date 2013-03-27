BRIEF-Tangoe announces suspension of trading from Nasdaq
* Says continues to evaluate strategic options in line with board's commitment to act in stockholders' best interests
MILAN, March 27 Octo Telematics, an Italy-based company that makes vehicle recording devices for the auto insurance market, is looking for a buyer and will send information to potential bidders in the second part of April, a person close to the matter said.
"The bigger private equity funds are interested because it's a company that is doing well in a high-growth sector," said the source who requested anonymity.
Octo Telematics, present in 26 countries, makes "clear boxes" which measure and report back on the mileage and how well a car is driven. Installing a clear box can help reduce auto insurance costs.
Octo Telematics declined to comment.
The company, 65 percent controlled by Italian investment fund Charme II, had sales of 72 million euros ($92 million) in 2011 and is expected to post revenues of almost 100 million euros in 2012.
Amadeus Capital Partners and R Capital Management of Rothschild together hold 25 percent of its capital.
"The financial shareholders should sell all their shares," the source said, adding that the advisor was Goldman Sachs .
* Says continues to evaluate strategic options in line with board's commitment to act in stockholders' best interests
* BT jumps after network separation deal (Adds details, closing prices)
March 10 Eldridge Industries, the U.S. owner of Dick Clark Productions Inc, said on Friday that one of its affiliates terminated an agreement to sell off the TV production company to Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group.