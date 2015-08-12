BRIEF-Campbell Soup board elects Fabiola Arredondo as director
* With Arredondo's election, Campbell's board of directors will consist of 13 members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 12 Octopus Investments said Pete Daffern, former president of Europe, the Middle East and Africa at NetSuite Inc, joined the venture capital investor as a venture partner.
Daffern's new role includes helping Octopus' UK-based portfolio to establish in the United States, the company said.
(Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru)
* With Arredondo's election, Campbell's board of directors will consist of 13 members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Verizon to offer Iphone 7 and Iphone 7 plus (product)red special edition and new 9.7-inch ipad on March 24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Laid 3 charges against Prairie Mines & Royalty ULC, Westmoreland Coal Company for modifying mining plan without AER approval