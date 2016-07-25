(Adds details, background and share move)

July 25 Drug developer Ocular Therapeutix Inc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had denied approval for its treatment for post-operative eye pain.

The company said the FDA raised concerns related to its manufacturing process after an inspection of its facility.

The health regulator, in a letter, did not provide any details of the manufacturing deficiencies, Ocular said on Monday.

The company said there were no clinical issues identified in the FDA's letter and that it remained optimistic the implant, Dextenza, would be approved once the manufacturing issues were solved.

Ocular's shares were down 3 percent at $5.01 in premarket trading.

Dextenza, placed in tiny ducts that are present in the eye lid, is designed to deliver steroids to the ocular surface for up to 30 days.

Following treatment, the implant is absorbed and exits the system without the need for removal. (Reporting by Dipika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Maju Samuel)