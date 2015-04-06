April 6 Ocular Therapeutix Inc says its lead eye drug failed to meet one of the main goals in a second late-stage study.

The drug, OTX-DP, was effective in reducing pain in patients who had cataract surgery, but failed to reduce the inflammation in the eyes, the company said.

Both endpoints needed to be met for the trial to be considered successful, Ocular Therapeutix said.

Trading in the company's stock was halted on the Nasdaq.

Ocular Therapeutix said in March that the drug reduced pain and inflammation in patients in a first late-stage trial. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)