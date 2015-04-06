April 6 Ocular Therapeutix Inc says its
lead eye drug failed to meet one of the main goals in a second
late-stage study.
The drug, OTX-DP, was effective in reducing pain in patients
who had cataract surgery, but failed to reduce the inflammation
in the eyes, the company said.
Both endpoints needed to be met for the trial to be
considered successful, Ocular Therapeutix said.
Trading in the company's stock was halted on the Nasdaq.
Ocular Therapeutix said in March that the drug reduced pain
and inflammation in patients in a first late-stage trial.
(Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)