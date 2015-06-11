SAN FRANCISCO, June 11 Oculus Chief Executive Brendan Iribe debuted the long-awaited consumer version of the company's virtual reality headset at an event in San Francisco on Thursday.

A prototype of the Oculus Rift has been available to developers since 2013, but Thursday was the first time anyone had seen the consumer version, which will be available for pre-order later this year and will start shipping in early 2016.

Facebook bought Oculus last year for $2 billion and its CEO, Mark Zuckerburg, has said he views virtual reality as the next major computing platform.

Iribe said the headset was light enough to hold in one hand. He also said the Oculus Rift will include a wireless Xbox One controller and adapter and will be able to directly stream Xbox One games. He also noted that there is "a lot more to come" between Oculus and Microsoft. (Reporting By Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by Alan Crosby)