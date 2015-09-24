Sept 24 Facebook Inc's Oculus and Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd unveiled a new version of Gear VR
for $99 and said the virtual reality headset would be available
in the United States in time for Black Friday and globally
shortly after.
The headset is 22 percent lighter and will work with all of
Samsung's 2015 line of flagship smartphones, Peter Koo, senior
vice president of Samsung Mobile, said at an Oculus conference
on Thursday.
Unlike the previous versions, which were meant for
developers and early adopters, the new Gear VR is not called
"Innovator Edition."
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru)