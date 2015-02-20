Feb 20 Hedge fund BlueMountain Capital
Management LLC sent a second default notice to an affiliate of
mortgage servicer Ocwen Financial Corp over certain
notes it holds.
HLSS Servicer Advance Receivables Trust, a key funding
source for Ocwen and a unit of Home Loan Servicing Solutions Ltd
, was served a notice last month.
BlueMountain said on Thursday recent downgrades of Ocwen
Loan Servicing LLC's servicer quality by Moody's Investors
Service Inc and Fitch Ratings Inc automatically gave rise to
defaults.
Ocwen and Home Loan Servicing Solutions said on Wednesday
that no other noteholders agree with BlueMountain's allegations.
Ocwen has been battered with problems including penalties
from the New York financial regulator in December and issues
with the California's Department of Business Oversight, which
sought to suspend its license to operate in the state.
The Andrew Feldstein-run hedge fund held short position
against Ocwen and Home Loan Servicing Solutions in January.
Ocwen shares were down about 2 percent at 9.83 in afternoon
trade on the New York Stock Exchange and Home Loan Servicing
Solutions' shares were down 1.7 percent at $16.93 on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru)