March 18 Ocwen Financial Corp said it
was selling residential mortgage servicing rights worth $9.6
billion to a subsidiary of Walter Investment Management Corp
.
The deal is the latest in a series of steps by Ocwen to slim
down its operations amid regulatory scrutiny over its business
practices.
Ocwen, which delayed filing its full-year results, also said
it was reviewing the ability of its affiliate, Home Loan
Servicing Solutions Ltd, to meet obligations to fund
new servicing advances.
A failure by HLSS could hurt Ocwen's financial condition,
the company said in a filing.
Ocwen's shares were down about 1.7 percent, while Walter
Investment was up about 11 percent. Home Loan Servicing's shares
were down about 2 percent.
Ocwen has grown exponentially since the financial crisis by
buying up the rights to service mortgages after new capital
regulations made the business too costly for banks to maintain.
But investments in systems and procedures did not keep pace
with the company's expansion, causing headaches for many
homeowners.
Ocwen had to pay $150 million in penalties in December
related to improper foreclosures. As part of the settlement, the
company's founder and chief executive stepped down.
The mortgage servicing rights sold to Walter Investment's
Green Tree Loan Servicing LLC comprise about 55,500 loans owned
by government-controlled mortgage finance firm Freddie Mac
.
The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The sale comes close on the heels of Ocwen's deal to offload
mortgage servicing rights on $45 billion of Fannie Mae
loans. Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that the buyer was JPMorgan
Chase & Co.
Ocwen also sold servicing rights on loans worth $9.8 billion
to Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc in
February.
The transaction with Green Tree is expected to close by
April 30.
