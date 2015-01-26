BRIEF-Hitachi Zosen to build waste-to-energy plant in U.S. costing $22 mln - Nikkei
* Hitachi Zosen to enter biogas power generation business in United States next year; to build facility costing $22 million - Nikkei
Jan 26 (Reuters) -
* Law firm representing Ocwen Financial responds to investor group's formal notice of non-performance
* Ocwen in response to investor group's notice - Denies any basis for a default under its trust agreements
* Ocwen in response to notice - Won't accede to special interests of institutional investors to detriment of trusts as a whole Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 23 Mark Cohen, the head of restructuring finance at Deutsche Bank AG, will join Royal Bank of Canada as head of its U.S. capital solutions group in New York in June, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.