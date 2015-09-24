(Adds details)
Sept 24 Mortgage servicer Ocwen Financial Corp
said it would cut 300 jobs, about 10 percent of its U.S.
workforce, in Waterloo, Iowa to save costs.
The company has been slimming down its operations since
regulators questioned its servicing standards last year. Ocwen
has sold more than $90 billion of servicing rights since
February.
Mortgage servicers such as Ocwen had grown exponentially
since the financial crisis by buying up the rights to service
mortgages after new capital regulations made the business too
costly for banks to maintain.
But, investments in systems and procedures did not keep pace
with their expansion. Ocwen has posted lower profit in the last
two quarters and losses in the two quarters before that.
Ocwen will continue to operate in Waterloo and plans to
lease about half of its facility in the city, the company said
in a statement on Thursday.
The company had about 11,400 employees in total as of Dec.
31, according to an annual filing. (bit.ly/1ML0Xqp)
Ocwen shares were up by 2 percent at $7.01 in midday
trading. They had fallen about 55 percent this year through
Wednesday's close.
(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel and Savio D'Souza)