Oct 30 Ocwen Financial Corp swung to a quarterly loss as the mortgage servicer set aside $100 million for a potential settlement with the New York Department of Financial Services over allegations of backdated foreclosure letters.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders was $76.2 million, or 58 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $54.7 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell 3.3 percent to $513.7 million. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)