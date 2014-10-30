BRIEF-Dish Network places $1 billion in convertible notes
* Dish Network Corp - interest on notes will be paid on March 15 and September 15 of each year, commencing on September 15, 2017
Oct 30 Ocwen Financial Corp swung to a quarterly loss as the mortgage servicer set aside $100 million for a potential settlement with the New York Department of Financial Services over allegations of backdated foreclosure letters.
Net loss attributable to common shareholders was $76.2 million, or 58 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $54.7 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue fell 3.3 percent to $513.7 million. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Delta Air Lines - offering $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 2.875% notes due 2020 and $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 3.625% notes due 2022
* Gener8 Maritime Inc announces fourth quarter 2016 financial results