March 2 Mortgage servicer Ocwen Financial Corp
said it would sell residential mortgage servicing rights
on $45 billion of Fannie Mae loans to an undisclosed buyer,
sending its shares up 5.5 percent in extended trading.
The announcement comes a week after Ocwen said it would sell
servicing rights on $9.8 billion of loans backed by Freddie Mac
to Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc, as part of a strategy to
transfer some types of non-strategic servicing.
Ocwen said on Monday it was on track to sell servicing
rights on agency loans of about $55 billion, including the two
deals, in the next six months to raise around $550 million.
The company, which warned last month that it would report a
quarterly and full-year loss mainly due to high legal expenses,
said it would take a goodwill charge of $370 million-$420
million in the fourth quarter.
Mortgage servicers such as Ocwen have grown exponentially
since the financial crisis by buying up the rights to service
mortgages after new capital regulations made the business too
costly for banks to maintain.
But investments in systems and procedures did not keep pace
with their expansion, causing headaches for many homeowners.
Ocwen had to pay $150 million in penalties in December
related to improper foreclosures. As part of the settlement, the
company's founder and chief executive stepped down.
Ocwen said on Monday it expected the sale of about 277,000
Fannie Mae loans to close by mid-2015, subject to approvals by
the government-backed mortgage agency and the U.S. Federal
Housing Finance Agency.
Ocwen's shares were trading at $9.02 after the bell. Up to
Monday's close, the stock had fallen nearly 77 percent in the
past 12 months.
(Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)