Oct 24 Mortgage servicer Ocwen Financial Corp posted strong quarterly profits and said it purchased SCI Services Inc from Saxon Capital Holdings, a unit of Morgan Stanley .

Morgan Stanley bought Saxon in August 2006 for $706 million, before the sub-prime mortgage crisis left the business saddled with millions in losses.

There has been a surge in deals in the mortgage servicing sector with large banks looking to offload these units as questionable foreclosure practices attract regulatory scrutiny.

Earlier this year, Walter Investment Management Corp bought Green Tree Credit in a $1 billion deal to capitalize on the move to servicers that specialise in delinquent mortgages.

The SCI transaction follows Ocwen's recent acquisition of Litton Loan Servicing LP from Goldman Sachs for just over $600 million.

The base purchase price of the transaction is $59.3 million, plus another $1.4 billion for servicing advance receivables.

The deal includes the acquisition of $26.6 billion in unpaid principal balance of mortgage servicing rights as of June 30, 2011, of which Ocwen currently subservices $10.9 billion, the company said.

"These transactions demonstrate Ocwen's strong growth prospects as consolidation of private-label servicing continues and demand increases for specialty servicing," Ocwen chairman William Erbey said in a statement.

"We remain bullish on our growth prospects into 2012," Erbey said.

For the third quarter, the company reported a net income of $20.2 million, or $0.19 per share, compared with a net loss of $8.8 million, or $0.09 per share, a year ago.

Quarterly revenue was up 28 percent to $122.5 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn 16 cents per share, on revenue of $114.5 million.

Shares of the company were slightly down at $13.42 in after-market trade. They closed at $13.58 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Anthony Kurian)