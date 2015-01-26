Jan 26 Mortgage servicer Ocwen Financial Group
said on Monday a group of investors had no basis for
claiming it failed to live up to its agreements to collect
payments on $82 billion worth of home loans.
Ocwen's shares were up 47 percent in premarket trading after
the company reached a $2.5 million settlement with the
California Department of Business Oversight, which had
threatened to suspend Ocwen's license to operate in the state.
Investors including BlackRock, Metlife and
Pimco sent a notice of non-performance to the company
and trustees for 119 residential mortgage-backed securities
trusts, the first step toward a lawsuit.
The investor group's demands stem from its special interests
and are not in the best interests of the trusts as a whole, a
lawyer for Ocwen said in a Jan. 26 letter.
The investors claim Ocwen performed worse than other
servicers and that the trusts had losses of more than $1 billion
because of the company's performance.
Ocwen used conflicted servicing practices that enriched its
affiliates, engaged in improper loan modification and advance
recovery practices and failed to properly account for trust cash
flows, the investors said.
They also say the company should not use trust funds to
"pay" Ocwen's borrower relief obligations under a national
mortgage settlement.
"Ocwen denies that there is any basis for a default under
the trust agreements," attorney Richard Jacobsen, who represents
Ocwen, wrote in the letter to Kathy Patrick, a lawyer for the
investor group.
The investors, he said, were "asking Ocwen to turn its back
on the trusts as whole, on the borrowers, and on public policy."
Up to Friday's close, Ocwen's stock had fallen 86.4 percent
in the last 12 months.
