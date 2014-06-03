BRIEF-Cellcom Israel wins MOC approval for deal with Electra
* Cellcom israel ltd says MOC approval for network sharing and hosting agreement with electra Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 3 New York's Superintendent of Financial Services Benjamin Lawsky said on Tuesday: * Ocwen Financial Corp Will stop using gag orders for borrowers seeking mortgage modifications * his Department "intends to review this issue at other financial institutions"
March 17 Private equity firm KKR and Canadian pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec agreed to buy USI Insurance Services from Onex Corp in a deal valuing the insurance brokerage at $4.3 billion.
* Co and affiliates agreed to sell usi insurance services to an affiliate of kkr & co. l.p. And cdpq